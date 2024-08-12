Niagara Health is asking for help deciding on some new art pieces for their Outpatient Mental Health Units in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

They recently completed an Indigenous art callout, where local artists applied for their work to be displayed.

Now, Niagara Health wants input on what the community would like to see.

To view all the artwork proposals and submit your vote, visit the Niagara Health website.

Selection will be open until August 30th.

The three successful artists will be announced in September, and the Indigenous artworks will be unveiled in late 2024.