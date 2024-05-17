Niagara Health has released its first Indigenous Health Services Plan.

'Journey to Reconciliation' was developed with local Indigenous leaders and community members to improve hospital services and experiences for Indigenous patients and their families.

The plan was officially unveiled during an event at the Marotta Family Hospital in St. Catharines today, where guests, including the Deputy Minister of Health Deborah Richardson, were present to witness the milestone.

“Niagara Health’s Indigenous Health Services Plan, with its focus on enhancing hospital services and experiences for Indigenous patients and their families, is an example of how hospitals can promote reconciliation and advance Indigenous health equity and ultimately better outcomes,” says Richardson.

The Plan will promote traditional healing practices within the hospital, outline strategies for recruiting and retaining Indigenous healthcare professionals, strengthening relationships with Indigenous community providers and providing education and training for staff on cultural safety.

“Our Plan is a reflection of our deep respect and understanding of Indigenous culture and traditions,” says Charity Beland, Manager, Indigenous Health Services. “Through this Plan, we aim to create a healthcare environment that truly values and honours Indigenous patients, ensuring that their unique needs are met with sensitivity and compassion.”