Niagara Health have a new tool to help cardiac patients.

The St. Catharines hospital is now home to new shockwave medical equipment.

Clinical Manager of Cardiology Matthew Baronaitis says it is a minimally invasive procedure.

It is used to break up hardened calcium deposits and make it easier to treat blocked arteries with a stent and prevent heart attacks.

Previously patients that required the treatment had to be sent to an out of town hospital.