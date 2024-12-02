A special meeting will be held in Port Colborne tomorrow night to discuss the future of healthcare.

Niagara Health will be appearing before council to ask for $6.2 million for the new South Niagara Hospital, which is being built in Niagara Falls.

It is also offering to sell the Port Colborne Hospital, and its property, to the city for $2 once the new hospital is open, and services are transferred out of the building.

Niagara Health will also request a partnership with the City and a group of local doctors, to help get more residents connected to primary care.

They are proposing a cost neutral lease agreement for the group to use vacant space on the main floor, west wing of the Port Colborne Site.

Niagara Health is working towards a three-hospital system which will include the Marotta Family Hospital in St. Catharines, the Welland Hospital, and the new South Niagara Hospital, which is scheduled to open 2028.

