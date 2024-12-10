Niagara Health will have a new Chief of Staff in 2025.

Dr. Kevin Chan will take over the role of Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs, as of February 3, 2025.

Dr. Chan most recently worked at London Health Sciences Centre as Vice-President of Medicine, Research and Academics and six months as Acting CEO.

He has held numerous leadership positions including Chief of Women’s and Children’s Health at Trillium Health Partners and the Chair of Children’s Health at Memorial University and Clinical Chief of the Janeway Children’s Hospital in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

“I’m excited to be joining Niagara Health at this transformative time. With the hospital becoming digital, and the new South Niagara Hospital being built, there lies a unique opportunity to change healthcare across the region and make a difference in the lives of the people we care for. I’m looking forward to joining Lynn (Guerriero, president and CEO) and the team as we make Niagara Health the best hospital system in the province,” said Dr. Chan.

“Dr. Chan’s dedication to patient-centered care and proven track record of clinical excellence make him an outstanding choice for this role,” said Marylee O’Neill, Board Chair of Niagara Health. “I have every confidence that his energetic approach, along with his seasoned leadership experience, will cultivate an environment of accountability, collaboration and enhance the quality of care provided to patients at Niagara Health.”