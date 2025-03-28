Ontario's so-called 'sunshine list' is out, revealing how much public sector employees, who make over $100,000, were paid last year.

The information is released under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act.

The top earner on this year’s list was once again Ontario Power Generation President and CEO Ken Hartwick, with a salary of more than $2 million.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made $208,974 last year while his chief of staff, Patrick Sackville, earned $328,098.

In Niagara, Regional Chair, Jim Bradley earned $140,951.

Lynn Guerriero, the CEO of the Niagara Health System, took in a salary of $535,996 in 2024, while Chief of Niagara Regional Police, Bill Fordy brought in $329,666.

President of Niagara College, Sean Kennedy, made $343,442, while Brock's President, Leslie Rigg, made $377,363.

To search for a specific name, or title click here.