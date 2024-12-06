The Niagara Home Builders’ Association has named its member and company of the year.

The annual Christmas Celebration and Elimination Draw took place at the Holiday Inn Convention Centre in St. Catharines this week.

Sheryl L. Johnson, current NHBA Board Member and Partner with Sullivan Mahoney LLP took home this year’s “Member of the Year” Award.

“With support and encouragement comes confidence. Confidence coupled with knowledge of a career path in a trade helps build a strong foundation for the future for the Littles, our members, and the Niagara community as a whole.” Commented Johnson as she accepted her award.

This year’s “Nick Basciano Company of the Year” Award recipient was Silvergate Homes

One of Silvergate Homes most recent community projects includes the development and construction of the new Ronald McDonald Family Room at Niagara Health’s St. Catharines site, including an additional pledge of $200,000 in support.