The Niagara Region was been awarded with the 2024 "Deal of the Year Impact Award" by Business Facilities magazine for its work on the Asahi Kasei project.

In 2024, Honda announced plans to establish Canada's first comprehensive Electric Vehicle supply chain.

The facility in Port Colborne represents a major milestone in Niagara’s economic development.

By 2027, the separator plant is projected to produce enough material to supply around one million electric vehicles annually, and create more than 300 jobs in Niagara.

Key partners in the Asahi Kasei project include Invest in Canada, Invest Ontario, the City of Port Colborne, and The BMI .

“It is a privilege for Niagara to receive a 2024 Deal of the Year Impact Award for the Asahi Kasei project", states Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

"This recognition not only reflects the collaborative spirit and dedication of our partners, but also underscores the strategic leadership of Niagara’s municipal councils in fostering innovation and economic growth."