The Niagara Region is offering up a couple of initiatives for Earth Day.

The City of Welland is hosting a free tree giveaway, residents can visit the website and register to recieve a tree to plant this spring.

Residents who register on the Welland website can pick up their tree at the Welland Farmers Market, starting during the Earth Day Extravaganza event on April 20.

Anyone interested is encouraged to sign up soon, as quantities are limited.

In St. Catharines, the Downtown Association is putting on an Earth Day cleanup on April 22 fron 12-1:30pm. Registration is open until Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Lincoln is hosting a community cleanup event throughout the month of April.

Those can be organized for the days leading up to, on, or after April 22.

Information about all of these events can be found on their respective cities' websites.