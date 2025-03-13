The Niagara IceDogs have donated over $2800 to the Niagara Children's Centre.

On Saturday February 16th, the IceDogs took on the Brantford Bulldogs in their Superhero Theme Game.

The IceDogs swapped their traditional red for the specialty superhero-themed jerseys to be auctioned off, with proceeds donated to the Niagara Children's Centre.

In total, they raised $2803.

The donation will help to support families with their child's development.

The Niagara Children's Centre supports more than 6500 children and youth in Niagara every year.