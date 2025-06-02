The Niagara IceDogs are announcing the hiring of Frank Evola as the franchise’s sixth General Manager.

Evola joins the IceDogs following a successful nine-year tenure with the Windsor Spitfires, where he served as Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations.

Prior to his work in Windsor, Evola spent nine seasons with the Oshawa Generals organization.

His tenure included two years as Director of Scouting and seven years as a Western Ontario Scout.

In 2015, he was instrumental in building the Generals team that went on to win the OHL’s Robertson Cup, the Bobby Orr Trophy, and ultimately, the Memorial Cup Championship.

“I’d like to thank John and Stephen Savage, Brian Schwab, and Bill Bowler for their unwavering trust in me throughout my time in Windsor,” said Evola. “I wish them the absolute best in the future.”

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to both Darren and Michele DeDobbelaer for the opportunity in Niagara. I’m extremely happy and honoured to begin my time here and start our quest towards taking the organization to new heights.”