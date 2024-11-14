The Niagara IceDogs are partnering with Mark’s NoFrills and Community Care St. Catharines for the 2024 Ham & Turkey for Tickets Drive.

On Tuesday November 19th, IceDogs fans can head to the NoFrills on Lake Street in St. Catharines, where they can purchase a ham or turkey to donate to Community Care.

Each purchase will directly support families in the Niagara Region who rely on community assistance to celebrate the holidays.

The Niagara IceDogs will be gifting two silver tickets to an upcoming game to each participant who purchases a ham or turkey for donation.

To claim the tickets, you can present your donation receipt on-site to the IceDogs representatives.

NoFrills will also be gifting a $5 coupon and cookie to those who donate.

It all takes place from 11am to 7pm.