$1.8 million in funding has been secured to help water crops in Niagara.

The Niagara Irrigation Initiative Project aims to improve irrigation systems across the Region to protect crops.

"As an eighth-generation farmer growing tender fruits and grapes in Niagara, I’m thrilled to see this vital investment in the Niagara Irrigation Project. New and improved irrigation systems aren’t just about efficiency; it’s about protecting livelihoods, supporting food security, and ensuring that future generations can continue to farm this land," said David Hipple, Chair, Niagara Irrigation Initiative Project Steering Committee.

Niagara’s specialty crop lands are one of only a few areas in Canada with climate and soil conditions suitable for high value crops such as grapes and tender fruit.

Officials say the impacts of climate change, such as drought conditions, have highlighted the need for improved irrigation infrastructure across Niagara.

A need has been identified for a new piped irrigation system in Lincoln and west St. Catharines. In addition, there is a need for upgrades to the existing open channel irrigation system in the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Project is receiving funding from the Government of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the Canada Infrastructure Bank, and the Greenbelt Foundation.

Additional project partners are funding the balance of the estimated $1.8 million project.