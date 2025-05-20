Niagara Parks and the Niagara Jazz Festival are joining forces to host Summer Mardi Gras.

The event, being held at Niagara Parks’ Oakes Garden Theatre, on June 20th, marks the launch of the festival's season.

The multi-media concert will feature Red Hot Ramble, the Heavyweights Brass Band and special guests from New Orleans.

The evening will feature storytelling to celebrate the vibrant culture of jazz music, all while highlighting Niagara’s rich Black and Indigenous history, in recognition of June as National Indigenous History Month.

The licensed event will also feature Comfort Kitchen serving up a menu of classic New Orleans favourites including jambalaya and bread pudding.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

For tickets, click here.