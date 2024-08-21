Niagara's Jewish community was not impacted by numerous bomb threats sent across Canada.



The RCMP has taken the lead on the investigation involving threats sent to dozens of Jewish organizations, synagogues as well as some hospitals this morning.



Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are among the cities where threats were made.



B'nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an identical email at 5 a.m., threatening explosions.



The threats included B'nai Brith Canada's offices in Toronto and Montreal.



Niagara Regional Police say no threats were made locally.



They say they are in contact with local Jewish community leaders and continue to monitor the situation.

