Today marks National Indigenous Peoples Day.



The Niagara Regional Native Centre has a full day of events planned at its Niagara-on-the-Lake location.



The day started with a flag raising in downtown St. Catharines.



Activities, food and music taking place at the centre on Airport Road until 4 p.m. today.



The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is also hosting guest speakers, dance presentations, craft vendors, kids activities, food, cookie contest until 5 p.m.

In honour of the day, Niagara Falls will be illuminated orange tonight as well.

