One of Niagara's MPPs has a new title.

Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff has been named the new Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

"I'm looking forward to getting a lot done. I believe there is huge amount of relevance to the Niagara Region, and to our provincial economy as a whole. These sectors add up to north of $40 billion in economic growth in GDP. We believe there is a lot of potential to grow that."