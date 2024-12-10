A Niagara MPP wants the province to step in and help restore healthcare in Port Colborne and Welland.

NDP MPP Jeff Burch using his time during question period to call on the government to support health care in Port Colborne and Welland.

He connected the conversation to a recent report on the cost of redevelopment at Ontario Place in Toronto, “Why is a family in Port Colborne, who could be losing their urgent care centre, expected to pay $400 to build a luxury spa in downtown Toronto?”

In response the Parliamentary assistant to the Health Minister pointed to the work being done on the new South Niagara Hospital which is set to open in 2028.

Burch also asked the government to restore after-hours emergency surgical services to the Welland Hospital.

He says Niagara Health are waiting on a planning grant to make that happen.

Niagara Health plans to provide 24/7 emergency services and more than 90 complex care beds at the Welland Hospital when as they re-configure health care in the region.