Niagara NDP MPPs are calling for the reversal of a 1% funding cut to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara.

“So many young people are helped by what Big Brothers Big Sisters Niagara brings to our community”, said MPP Wayne Gates. “Their mentorship leads to better attendance in school, positive health outcomes, and to these young people being happier and more confident. I can’t imagine a more important investment than that. We are calling on Minister Dunlop to do the right thing, reverse the cut, and increase funding to Big Brothers Big Sisters across Ontario.”

Nearly 10,000 kids across Ontario received support from Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2023.

The call comes just days after BBBSN wrapped up their second annual Big Start shopping event at the Pen Centre.

This year, 46 children were supported with a back-to-school shopping spree.

Thanks to Mayor Siscoe’s Score Charity Golf Tournament, Meridian Credit Union, and online donations from the community, waitlisted kids were gifted a $200 Pen Centre Gift Card, a lunch from Industria Pizzeria, and a backpack full of school supplies.

In total, over 183 backpacks were donated and filled with supplies.