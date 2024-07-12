It has now been a full week since LCBO workers walked off the job.



Some 9,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario workers represented by OPSEU went on strike for a new collective agreement.



LCBO stores remain closed.



Niagara's NDP MPPs have been attending local rallies at LCBO stores calling on Ford to quote 'stop attacking workers and focus on the healthcare crisis.'



Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates say 2.5 million Ontarians don't have a family doctor, but Premier Doug Ford wants to spend his time speeding up beer sales and attacking workers instead of addressing the healthcare crisis.

He says the Ford Conservatives have their priorities out of whack.



St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens also spent time at an LCBO rally.



She says with 9000 jobs on the line, workers won't be sweet-talked away from their commitment to a fair deal.



Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says he is standing strong with LCBO workers as they courageously fight against the Ford governments attacks on workers.



"The LCBO brought in $2.58 billion last year alone: these funds go to vital public services such as education and healthcare."

The union says it's ready to return to the negotiating table at any time, as the strike enters its second week, saying nothing is off the table but called on the Liquor Control Board to -- quote -- ``stop the bulling and start the bargaining.''