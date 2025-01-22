A Niagara Regional Police officer along with hospital staff members, suffered minor injuries, after a violent struggle at the St. Catharines Marotta Family Hospital.



It happened just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon after a man, who was brought to hospital by police, started attacking a hospital employee.



Hospital security and police arrived on scene and after a violent struggle, the man was placed under arrest.



34-year-old Alexandre Gratton of St. Catharines is charged with Assault Peace Officer, and two counts of Assault.



Gratton was released from custody by the courts with conditions to follow.



The officer was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.



Security guards and hospital staff who assisted were also treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

