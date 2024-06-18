A Niagara police officer has been awarded the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery.

Back on January 12, 2023 Constable Matthew Tavano was one of the officers that responded to a fire at a hazardous waste plant in St. Catharines.



Despite the explosions and fire at the facility he was able to find a man inside and helped him escape.



Constable Tavano stayed by his side until paramedics arrived and went to the hospital with him.



Tragically, 37 year old Ryan Konkin died from his injuries.



Tavano was awarded the medal for his commitment to the victim's well-being and risking his life attempting to save another in the face of extreme danger.

