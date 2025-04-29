Niagara Police say 21 people were arrested on shoplifting charges after they launched a two-day blitz in St. Catharines.

Earlier this month, officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit (CORE) continued its targeted 3P (Past the Point of Purchase) anti-shoplifting initiative in partnership with local retailers.

Over a two-day enforcement period, CORE officers arrested 21 people for shoplifting offences, and recovered $2600 worth of stolen goods.

Seven people were charged criminally, while others were issued charges under provincial statutes.

Since its launch in September 2024, the 3P initiative has resulted in 111 arrests, 80 criminal charges, and the recovery of over $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

Officers say their work will continue.

Community members seeking assistance related to retail theft may contact the lead investigator, Sergeant Richardson, at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009293.