Niagara detectives are investigating an armed robbery in Beamsville.

Last evening around 8:30pm, officers were called out to the Cannabis Cupboard at 4506 Ontario Street in Beamsville.

A lone male suspect entered the store with a revolver style black handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect fled north on Ontario Street on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium to thin build, around 5’10”.

He was wearing a black winter jacket with a horizontal reflective thin line across chest, black pants, blue running shoes with white soles, black and red gloves, a blue medical mask, a black hood, and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 10031376.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.