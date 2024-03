Olympian and world champion cyclist Gord Singleton has died.

The Niagara Falls native won the world title in 1982 and represented Canada at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.



He was the first Canadian to win gold at the cycling track on the world stage and was the first cyclist in history to hold world records in all three of track cycling's sprint races at the same time.



Singleton went on to run Niagara Battery and Tire.



Gord Singleton passed away after battling prostate cancer.



He was 67.