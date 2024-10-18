Niagara-on-the-Lake has appointed a new town councillor.

Andrew Niven will fill the vacant council seat until the end of the term.



The seat was left empty when Nick Ruller stepped down from his position.



Niven is currently serving as Chair of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce and Tourism NOTL.



He is also Chair of the Town's Tourism Strategy Committee, a member of the Municipal Accommodation Tax Committee, and is the Governance Chair for Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake.



Niven however was not the closest vote getter from the last election.



He finished 10th in the 2018 election but did not run for a seat in 2022.



The 9th place candidate from the 2022 vote was Allan Bisback.



He finished just 66 short of the final council position but was not chosen by council.

