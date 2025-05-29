The list of Niagara municipalities that will allow online voting in 2026 is slowly growing.

Two councils making a decision on the matter this week.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Councillors approving online voting for the 2026 election.

Meantime, Niagara Falls city councillors rejected online voting, although it had been recommended by staff.

Turnout in Niagara-on-the-Lake was already the highest in the region with 48-percent of eligible voters casting a ballot in 2022.

They now join Pelham and Fort Erie in allowing online voting for the next municipal vote.