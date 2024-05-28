Niagara-on-the-Lake is hosting its annual Senior Citizen Strawberry Social event in June.



Next month, which arrives this Saturday, is Seniors Month, and the Town is inviting senior residents aged 65 and over to register and participate in the event.



It will be held Wednesday, June 19th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre.



Registration is required by Friday, June 14, 2024, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Please register online at www.notl.com/recreation-events/community-initiatives-events or by calling Town Hall at 905-468-3266 ext. 0.



"As we prepare to celebrate the Town’s annual Strawberry Social event, I am reminded of the important contributions our senior residents make to the Niagara-on-the-Lake community," stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. "I look forward to celebrating our senior residents through this event. Thank you to Seaway Farms for donating the strawberries that will be served during the luncheon and to PigOut for catering the lunch."



Town Staff will once again deliver trays of freshly baked goods to all residents of the Town's three long-term care homes.



"The Strawberry Social is not just an event, it's a celebration of our senior residents and a small token of our appreciation," shared CAO Bruce Zvaniga. "I look forward to attending the event and witnessing this special occasion. Thank you to Town Staff for organizing this event and ensuring it is a special time for all participants."

