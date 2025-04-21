The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has announced its Fire and Emergency Services Department has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

That makes Niagara-on-the-Lake the first volunteer fire department in Canada to receive the certificate.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication it takes to be recognized by the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Our team is committed to ongoing improvement to ensure we are delivering effective and efficient emergency services to our community.” — Fire Chief Jay Plato

The recognition comes under the Community Risk Assessment/Standards of Cover Certificate of Excellence Program which evaluates community risks and how they optimize their resources.

“On behalf of Town Council, I would like to extend congratulations to our Fire Department. With 110 dedicated volunteer firefighters and a strong team of administrative Staff, this award is evidence of their commitment to safety, excellent service, and the strength of the volunteer-based model that thrives due to the training and ongoing support from Staff.”— Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa