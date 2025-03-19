Residents in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be able to give input as the town is updating its Official Plan.

The plan guides detailed land use regulations of the zoning by-law, and addresses the location of housing, businesses, shopping areas, parks, schools and other community facilities.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the Official Plan update to share feedback about how the Town will develop over the next 25 years.

An online survey has been launched, and will be available until April 16th.

Public meetings will also be held Thursday, March 27, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. (Presentation at 7:00 p.m.) at St. Davids Fire Station (745 Warner Road), and Tuesday, April 1, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. (Presentation at 7:00 p.m.) at the Community Centre’s Simpson Room (14 Anderson Lane).