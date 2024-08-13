The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake are handing out the key to the town to a special artist.

Trisha Romance will receive the inaugural key at a ceremony on September 15.



The presentation will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Trisha's first local gallery at 177 King Street.



A release from the town says Trisha's talent and passion have positively contributed to the cultural and economic vitality of Niagara-on-the-Lake.



Romance was previously awarded the Order of Ontario and was named Canadian Artist of the Year for four consecutive years between 1995-1998.



Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says, "Her talent and dedication to the arts have greatly enriched the vibrancy of Niagara-on-the-Lake, serving as an inspiration to artists of all ages. This recognition is a testament to her lasting impact on our community and the cultural legacy she has helped to build."



The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Courthouse, 26 Queen Street.

