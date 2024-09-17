It has been three years since a Niagara-on-the-Lake man disappeared under suspicious circumstances.



Niagara Regional Police continue to search for Darren Werner, who was 58-years-old at the time of his disappearance.



Police say Werner was reported missing Sept. 17, 2021, after he was last seen the day before at 9 a.m., travelling in an unknown vehicle on Townline Road.



Police say the disappearance is an 'open missing person investigation' with suspicious circumstances.



The Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit continues to lead the investigation and investigators are once again appealing to anyone with information regarding Werner’s disappearance to contact detectives at (905) 688 – 4111, dial option 3, extension 1009451.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

