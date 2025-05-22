The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is providing an update regarding the former hospital site at 176 Wellingston Street.

A recent advertisement published in local newspapers regarding a proposed development on the site is separate from any formal municipal planning or consultation process.

The Town was not consulted about the ad.

The advertisement does not reflect the current status of the property, and no decisions have been made regarding the future of the site.

Full details about how community members can participate and provide feedback will be shared in the coming weeks.