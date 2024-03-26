Niagara-on-the-Lake is looking to hire a nurse practitioner to help care for residents without a family doctor.

The Niagara North Family Health Team is recruiting for the position for the new NOTL Health Care Clinic, which will serve individuals without a family doctor and visitors to the area by appointment and walk-in.

The town says the nurse practitioner will be hired by April.



"On behalf of Council, we are excited to welcome a nurse practitioner to our community and all the positive impact on our community's health and well-being, providing much-needed medical care to those in need. This is a great step forward in ensuring everyone in our community has access to quality healthcare. Thank you to the Niagara North Family Health Team for their incredible efforts in helping Niagara-on-the-Lake recruit a nurse practitioner." - Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa



"The arrival of a nurse practitioner in our community is a significant step towards ensuring that all residents, as well as non-residents, have access to healthcare. With Niagara-on-the-Lake's senior community making up a large percentage of residents and with an influx of visitors arriving in Town to enjoy the many shops and eateries each year, the Town can now provide the necessary care, resources and support to ensure our community is taken care of." – CAO Bruce Zvaniga

