Niagara-on-the-Lake will not be removing the playground from Centennial Sports Park in Virgil.

The town initially said they would be removing the structure due to its age, accessibility challenges and other issues..

Since then Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says the town heard loud and clear from residents.

Zalepa says the playground will remain open "as long as its safety can be maintained."

Staff will also be increasing inspections of the park from monthly to bi-weekly.

They are also set to make improvements to the playground that include accessible features, shade, and swings.