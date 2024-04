OPP are looking for witnesses or dash cam video of a serious crash on the QEW in Grimsby this past Wednesday.



Police are investigating the crash that took place at 5:30 p.m. on the QEW Toronto bound near Bartlett.



The collision involved 3 vehicles, a black sedan, a silver sedan and a black pick-up truck.



If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage please call the Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311 (E240505308).