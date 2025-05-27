A Niagara paramedic has been awarded the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery after helping a neighbour, who had been stabbed.

Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedic, Derek Langlois, was honoured yesterday by provincial officials for his actions on May 13th 2023.

Langlois, a Paramedic Superintendent, was off-duty when he was told his neighbour had been stabbed outside of her home in Grimsby.

He rushed to the scene, and while not knowing if the suspect was still in the area, he tended to the victim, and kept her calm until other emergency officials arrived.

The Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery was awarded to seven paramedics who performed individual acts of outstanding bravery and exceptional courage in the face of danger.

“Derek’s action are a testament to the extraordinary individuals who serve as paramedics in our community,” said Rick Ferron, Niagara EMS Chief. “I can think of no one more deserving of this honour.”