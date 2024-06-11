Niagara Parks and the union, representing the majority of its employees, have reached a tentative deal, avoiding labour disruption.

OPSEU Parks Employees Local 217, and Niagara Parks reached the deal this week after bargaining started back in February.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union and the Niagara Parks Commission.

Niagara Parks operations will continue as normal without interruption.

Meantime, the union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers, has also reached a tentative agreement with the federal government.