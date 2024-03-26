Niagara Parks, Niagara Falls, and Fort Erie have announced a traffic plan ahead of the solar eclipse on April 8.

They are expecting major traffic delays and are asking anyone driving to plan ahead.



The Niagara Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic from Queen Street to Fraser Hill, beginning at 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. midnight, coinciding with the concert in Queen Victoria Park that afternoon and evening and the fireworks planned for 10 p.m.



Clifton Hill from Victoria Avenue to Falls Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 12 p.m. noon until 12 a.m. midnight, along with Murray Street from the Niagara Parkway to Fallsview Boulevard.



The south Niagara Parkway (Niagara Boulevard) will be closed in both directions from Central Avenue to Dominion Road, as well as Dominion to Albert Street. As a reminder, the south Niagara Parkway remains closed from Netherby Road to Townline Road (detour in place), due to construction on the Black Creek Bridge.



Niagara Parks will also be closing access to all public boat launches on its property on Monday, April 8. The City of Niagara Falls Welland River (Chippawa) boat launch will also be closed to the public on Monday, April 8. Only emergency services will have access to the launch.

Check out parking options at https://www.niagaraparks.com/visit-niagara-parks/plan-your-visit/getting-around/

Officials expect there to be increased traffic on the weekend leading up to the eclipse as well and are reminding everyone that public tansit is available.



WEGO service will be increased and GO transit will be providing special event service on Monday, April 8.

For information on GO trains visit https://www.gotransit.com/en/partners-and-promotions/go-trains-to-niagara-falls-7-days-a-week

They are also reminding people that with large crowds communication may be an issue as cell signals may be comprimised. If there are signal issues some electronic pay systems may be unavailable so they say guests should plan to bring cash if needed.

For a rundown of events visit https://www.niagaraparks.com/events/event/2024-solar-eclipse#npps