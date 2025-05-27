Niagara Parks will celebrate Seniors Month in Ontario by offering half-price admission next month.

During the month of June, seniors aged 60 and over, receive half-price admission across Niagara Parks attractions and Heritage sites on Wednesdays.

Seniors must present a valid ID at any Niagara Parks Welcome Centre or at the entrance to any participating attraction or heritage site.

The offer is only available for in-person ticket purchases and cannot be applied to online sales.

Regular parking fees still apply.