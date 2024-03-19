

Niagara Parks has started its annual prescribed burn program for the year.

The fires will be set on selected dates over the next two months depending on weather conditions.

The first successful burn of the season took place on March 7th, at Chippawa Battlefield and South Plain.

Burns encourage the regeneration of native prairie grasses and plants, returning nutrients back to the soil while reducing invasive and non-native species that threaten biodiversity.

The following prescribed burns have been identified for the 2024 program:

Chippawa Battlefield, South Plain: Located by Edgeworth Road, Niagara Falls;

Paradise Grove: Located at the corner of John Street and the Niagara Parkway, Niagara-on-the-Lake;

Whirlpool Slope: Located across from the Whirlpool Golf Course parking lot;

Niagara Parks Legacy Prairie Garden: Located adjacent to the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory on the grounds of the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens;

Chinquapin Oak Savannah (West and East): Located northeast of the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens;

Centennial Lilac Garden: Located across from the Floral Clock;

Whirlpool Golf Course