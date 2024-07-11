Niagara Parks will be taking over the operation of the WEGO Blue Line starting September 3rd.



The announcement was made by Niagara Parks Chair Bob Gale today at the Commission’s public meeting held at the Niagara Parks School of Horticulture.



Since 2012, Niagara Parks and the City of Niagara Falls have jointly operated the WEGO Bus System, providing three unique routes that connect visitors and local residents to key tourism areas across Niagara Falls – the Blue, Red and Green WEGO Lines.



Previously, the City of Niagara Falls operated the WEGO Blue and Red Lines and Niagara Parks operated the Green Line, which runs along the Niagara Parkway from Rapidsview Parking Lot to the Floral Cock with a shuttle connection to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

