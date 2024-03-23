Niagara Health is urging residents to plan ahead for appointments during the solar eclipse.

While most Niagara Health clinics will operate on April 8th, NH is asking patients to plan their visit ahead of time.

To prepare for an appointment, plan for increased traffic congestion and delays.

Get gas in advance of April 8th and plan your route to the hospital to avoid main roads and highways, where most of the congestion will be.

And, if you have a care provider or family member who drives you to appointments, to notify them that you need to plan for traffic delays.

Niagara Health Head of Service for Ophthalmology Dr. Amber Sheikh cautions people to be safe during the solar eclipse as sustained or high intensity light exposure from the eclipse will lead to permanent damage to the retina, also known as solar retinopathy.

“The damage from solar retinopathy is permanent with loss of central vision. No treatment is available,” she says.

If you are going to view the eclipse, it is important to use ISO (International Organization of Standardization) certified eclipse glasses.