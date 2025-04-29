Niagara Police are investigating after $50,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a St. Catharines home.

Police were called April 10th, 2025, to a home in the area of Read Road and Lakeshore Road.

The homeowners told police they had been out of the country, and when they returned, they discovered several pieces of high-end jewellery had been stolen from within the home.

A family member had hosted a party at the home on February 22, 2025, which was attended by several teens.

Police believe the theft occurred during the party, with someone walking away with a Rolex watch, a Cartier necklace, two Cartier watches and a women's diamond ring.

Several of the stolen items hold deep sentimental value for the homeowner, and they are hopeful the pieces can be recovered and returned.

Police are asking area pawn shops and jewellery stores to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if anyone attempts to sell suspicious or high-value items matching the description of the stolen property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009610.