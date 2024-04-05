Niagara Regional Police have announced a number of road closures for Niagara Falls and Fort Erie on Monday.

It is all part of the preparations for the solar eclipse.



Officials are warning that there may be unplanned closures as well depending on how the day and crowds play out.



The planned road closures include.



Niagara Falls as of 11 a.m. Monday.



Morrison Street will be closed between Portage Road and River Road



McCrae Street will be closed between Stanley Avenue and Victoria Avenue



North Street between Main Street and Buchanan Avenue



River Road between Morrison Street and Hiram Street



Portage Road Between Dunn Street and McLeod Road



Niagara Parks Police / Niagara Regional Police Service Road Closures for eclipse crowd management - as needed or at 12pm Monday April 8, 2024



River Road between Hiram Street and Fraser Hill



Clifton Hill between Victoria Avenue and River Road



Murray Hill between Fallsview Boulevard and River Road



Fort Erie



Point Abino Road South at Erie Road (8:00am - 6:00pm)



Crystal Beach Waterfront Park. Ridgeway Road will be closed at Crystal Beach Drive (before the Millington Skyway) and closed at Crystal Beach Drive and Lake Avenue intersection. (8:00am - 6:00pm)



Derby Road between Erie Road and Cambridge Road East (12:00pm - 6:00pm)



Niagara Parks Police / Niagara Regional Police Service Road Closures for eclipse traffic / crowd management - April 8, 2024 (8:00am - 6:00pm)



Mathers Arch Circle



Lakeshore Road between Central Avenue and Dominion Road



Lakeshore Road between Dominion Road and Adelaide Street



Dominion Road between Adelaide Street and Lakeshore Road



Adelaide Street between Lake Shore Road and Dominion Road

