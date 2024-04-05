Niagara Regional Police have announced a number of road closures for Niagara Falls and Fort Erie on Monday.
It is all part of the preparations for the solar eclipse.
Officials are warning that there may be unplanned closures as well depending on how the day and crowds play out.
The planned road closures include.
Niagara Falls as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Morrison Street will be closed between Portage Road and River Road
McCrae Street will be closed between Stanley Avenue and Victoria Avenue
North Street between Main Street and Buchanan Avenue
River Road between Morrison Street and Hiram Street
Portage Road Between Dunn Street and McLeod Road
Niagara Parks Police / Niagara Regional Police Service Road Closures for eclipse crowd management - as needed or at 12pm Monday April 8, 2024
River Road between Hiram Street and Fraser Hill
Clifton Hill between Victoria Avenue and River Road
Murray Hill between Fallsview Boulevard and River Road
Fort Erie
Point Abino Road South at Erie Road (8:00am - 6:00pm)
Crystal Beach Waterfront Park. Ridgeway Road will be closed at Crystal Beach Drive (before the Millington Skyway) and closed at Crystal Beach Drive and Lake Avenue intersection. (8:00am - 6:00pm)
Derby Road between Erie Road and Cambridge Road East (12:00pm - 6:00pm)
Niagara Parks Police / Niagara Regional Police Service Road Closures for eclipse traffic / crowd management - April 8, 2024 (8:00am - 6:00pm)
Mathers Arch Circle
Lakeshore Road between Central Avenue and Dominion Road
Lakeshore Road between Dominion Road and Adelaide Street
Dominion Road between Adelaide Street and Lakeshore Road
Adelaide Street between Lake Shore Road and Dominion Road