As part of Police Week 2025, the Niagara Regional Police Service is announcing the results of its 5th annual Spring Forward Food Drive.

CORE officers teamed up with 10 local food banks and 13 grocery stores to help address the growing need for food support across Niagara.

This year, 10,817 pounds of food was donated, and $6,530 was raised.

That brings the five-year total to over 77,000 pounds of food, and more than $48,000 in cash.

They're thanking everyone in the community who particpated and donated this year.