Three Hamilton teens have been arrested after Niagara Police launched an investigation into stolen vehicles in the region.

Police say the investigation started when a 2024 Lincoln was reported stolen in Niagara on April 20th, and then recovered by investigators.

Detectives believe suspects were using electronic devices to track, locate, and steal primarily Lexus and Toyota vehicles from residential areas.

The vehicles were then taken to Hamilton, loaded onto a transport truck, moved to Montreal, and then placed in shipping containers headed for Iraq.

Police arrested three suspects who they believe have stolen 50 vehicles in Niagara and the GTA.

Search warrants were executed in Hamilton yesterday that uncovered 20 stolen vehicles, $53,000 in cash, and an airsoft pistol.

18-year-old Abdulhamid Talip of Hamilton, along with two 17-year-olds from Hamilton, have been arrested and are facing charges.

“This investigation highlights the reach and sophistication of organized crime networks operating in our Region, the Province of Ontario, and beyond. To our citizens – we remain committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners at the local, provincial, and national levels to dismantle these criminal enterprises. Together, we will continue to send a clear message that we will do everything possible to hold them accountable. I commend our officers and our policing partners for their tireless efforts and shared commitment to the communities that we serve.”Niagara Regional Police Service Chief of Police Bill Fordy