50 people have been arrested as Niagara Regional Police crackdown on shoplifting in the Region.



Police set up their CORE unit, or Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit, to respond to issues related to social disorder and criminal activity, including thefts from local stores.



Officers launched an operation focusing on retail theft called 3P - Past the Point of Purchase- Shoplifting Initiative.



Between September and November of this year, 51 people were arrested and 48 criminal charges were laid.



$14,600 in stolen merchandise was discovered, with only $7,000 able to be returned to stores in saleable condition.



CORE members also seized weapons, laid drug charges, and identified and arrested people with outstanding warrants.

Members of the #1 District CORE Unit will be continuing this initiative to deter retail theft. Community members wishing to have retail theft addressed are asked to contact the lead investigator, Sergeant Richardson, at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension 1009293.