A 51-year-old St. Catharines man has been charged with criminal harassment following an incident last week.

Police say last Friday afternoon they were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Parkwood Drive, where a woman claimed a man had been following her.

The woman says the man started following her while she was walking in the area of Hartzel Road and Thorncliff Drive, and despite efforts to evade him, he continued to follow her.

The woman eventually got inside her home and called police.

Police say their investigation revealed the man was intentionally following the woman, and they believe he may have done the same to other women.

51-year-old Daniel Clark is charged with criminal harassment, he has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009783.