Niagara police have arrested a Niagara Falls school bus driver on child sexual abuse charges.

The Child Abuse Unit with Niagara officers opened an investigation this month regarding a sexual assault involving someone under the age of 16.

Police have arrested 52-year-old Todd Douglas Williston of Niagara Falls.

He's facing multiple charges including sexually assualting a person under 16, and 2 counts of making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

Williston has been employed as a school bus driver in Niagara Falls for around 4 years.

Detectives have reason to suspect there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009665.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.